NSE gets Sebi nod to launch Options on WTI crude oil futures, natural gas futures contracts

WTI (West Texas Intermediate) is the underlying commodity of the New York Mercantile Exchange’s (NYMEX) oil futures contract.

NSE said on September 8 that it has received Sebi's approval to launch options on NYMEX WTI crude oil and natural gas futures contracts in its commodity derivatives segment.

In a press release, NSE Chief Business Development Officer, Sriram Krishnan said: “It gives us immense pleasure to inform the market participants that NSE is planning to launch Options on NYMEX WTI Crude Oil and Natural Gas futures contracts in October 2023. This is a significant step towards our aim of providing the market participants with a suite of dynamic & robust financial products. We will announce the launch date of these contracts soon."

NSE had rolled out rupee rupee-denominated NYMEX WTI crude oil and natural gas futures contracts on May 15, 2023.

“The addition of Options on Futures contracts will further boost NSE’s product offering in the overall commodity segment. These contracts are designed to provide the market participants particularly Corporates, Value chain participants and Foreign Portfolio Investors (including all categories of FPIs such as Individuals, Corporates & Family Offices) with a more efficient way to manage their commodity risk," NSE said in the press release.