NSE gets RBI, Sebi nod to launch repo in corporate debt securities

Leading stock exchange NSE today said it has received approval from the Reserve Bank and market regulator Sebi to launch repo (or repurchase) in corporate debt securities. Rival bourse BSE earlier this week had received similar approval from the regulators to introduce repo in corporate debt securities and it plans to commence trading and reporting from Monday.

In market parlance, corporate bond repo is where a firm or a bank pledges corporate bonds with another company or lender to garner funds. The entity, who makes pledges, agrees to repurchase the bonds at a specified price.

The decision has been taken to deepen the corporate bond markets.

In a circular issued today, NSE said it has "received approvals from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to act as tri-party agent and offer tri-party repo on eligible corporate debt securities." It further said that it will introduce "an online web based, anonymous, order matching and multilateral trading platform for tri-party repo market platform in debt segment".

"The date of commencement of tri-party repo market shall be communicated separately," the National Stock Exchange (NSE) noted.

In August last year, the RBI had issued tri-party repo directions allowing recognised stock exchanges and clearing corporations to act as tri-party agent.