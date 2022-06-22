English
    NSE co-location case: CBI arrests Sanjay Gupta of OPG securities

    Sanjay Gupta and his brokerage firm OPG securities were the initial accused in the NSE co-location scam.

    June 22, 2022 / 08:29 AM IST

    The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested Sanjay Gupta, the managing director of OPG Securities, in the NSE co-location case, CNBC reported on June 22.

    Delhi-based broker OPG Securities had been named among the key beneficiaries in the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Co-location scam.

    Gupta allegedly had huge undisclosed foreign transactions, hawala deals, and cash payments for multi-crore property purchases.

    I-T Dept also uncovered that Sanjay Gupta operated an international arbitrage and trading business via an entity called Richr Business Services.

    Sanjay Gupta had earlier denied the allegations as false, baseless, and devoid of facts.

    (This is a developing story. Please check back for more)
    Tags: #CBI #NSE co-location case
    first published: Jun 22, 2022 08:17 am
