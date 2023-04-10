 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
NSE cautions investors against 'dabba' trading

PTI
Apr 10, 2023 / 06:02 PM IST

Dabba trading is an illegal form of trading in shares, where operators of such trading rings allow people to trade in equities outside the stock exchange platform.

The cautionary statements came after NSE found that the entities -- Shri Parasnath Commodity Private Limited, Shri Parasnath Bullion Private Limited, Faary Tale Trading Private Limited and Bharat Kumar (associated with Trade with Trust) --were providing dabba or illegal trading platform with assured returns.

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Monday cautioned investors against some fraudsters running illegal dabba trading with guaranteed returns to investors.

The exchange said that these persons are not registered either as a member or authorised persons of any registered member of the NSE. Moreover, a police complaint has been lodged in this regard.