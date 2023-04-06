 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
NSE, BSE to move Adani Green Energy to first stage of long term additional surveillance measure framework

PTI
Apr 06, 2023 / 10:02 PM IST

Leading bourses NSE and BSE on Thursday said Adani Green Energy will be moved to the first stage of the long term additional surveillance measure framework from April 10.

On March 28, both the exchanges had put Adani Green Energy under the second stage of the long term Additional Surveillance Measure (ASM) framework.

In two separate circulars, the bourses said Adani Green Energy will continue in the framework but will be moved to respective lower stage ASM from April 10.

The parameters for shortlisting securities under the ASM framework include high-low variation, client concentration, number of price band hits, close-to-close price variation and price earning ratio.