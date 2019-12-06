App
Last Updated : Dec 06, 2019 08:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

NSE appoints Girish Chandra Chaturvedi as new chairman

The position was vacant since Ashok Chawla resigned as the chairman of the National Stock Exchange(NSE) in January.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Leading stock exchange NSE on December 6 said it has appointed Public Interest Director Girish Chandra Chaturvedi as its new chairman. The appointment comes following the approval of the markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

In a statement, the bourse said Chaturvedi has been appointed as the chairman of the governing board of the NSE with the approval of Sebi, effective Friday.

The board and the management of NSE has welcomed Chaturvedi, a retired IAS officer and former Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, as the new chairman of the NSE.

First Published on Dec 6, 2019 07:55 pm

tags #Business #Market news #NSE

