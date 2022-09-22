NSE adds Ambuja Cements, Can Fin Homes to F&O ban list for today

live bse live

The National Stock Exchange has added two more stocks to its F&O ban list for September 22 after the scrips crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

Ambuja Cements and Can Fin Homes were the latest stocks getting added to the F&O ban list, however, the exchange removed India Cements from the list.

Ambuja Cements share price fell nearly 6 percent to Rs 541, while Can Fin Homes declined more than 2 percent to Rs 552.4, which has seen significant build-up in short positions.

Delta Corp, Escorts Kubota, PVR, and RBL Bank continued to remain in the F&O ban list for Thursday.

If derivative contracts in securities cross 95 percent of the market-wide position limit, they end up in the ban list, the NSE said.

“All clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of the said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action,” it said.

During the ban, traders are not allowed to take fresh positions in stocks but can start reducing their positions. The F&O ban rule helps reduce speculation in stocks.

The market-wide position limit, which is set by stock exchanges, is the maximum number of outstanding open positions (buy and sell) in the F&O contracts of a security. If the open interest in a stock crosses 95 percent of the market-wide position limit, its F&O contracts enter the ban period.

Normal trading in a security resumes only after the aggregate open interest across exchanges comes down to 80 percent or below the market-wide position limit, the NSE said.