NSE adds Adani Ports to ban list for February 3

Moneycontrol News
Feb 03, 2023 / 08:01 AM IST

During the ban, traders are not allowed to take fresh positions in stocks but can start reducing their positions. The F&O ban rule helps reduce speculation in stocks.

The National Stock Exchange on Thursday added Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone to its F&O ban list for February 3, the first day of weekly series, after the scrip crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

This is the second stock in the F&O ban list for Friday. Adani Ports has been under pressure for last several sessions along with other Adani Group stocks, after American short seller, Hindenburg Research accused Adani Group of using tax havens and flagged debt concerns in a report.

Adani Ports lost more than 50 percent from its high of Rs 988 on September 20, 2022 along with severe correction in other Adani Group stocks.

Also the National Stock Exchange (NSE) has put Adani Ports as well as Adani Enterprises, and Ambuja Cements under additional surveillance measure (ASM) framework effective February 3, 2023 to curb short-selling, especially after carnage in Adani Group stocks.