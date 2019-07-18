App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 18, 2019 06:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

NSDC ties up with Canada’s betterU to promote job-ready courses

This is the largest such partnership with a global entity in terms of the number of courses offered.

M Saraswathy @maamitalks
Representative image: Pexels
National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) has partnered with Canadian education platform betterU to enable Indian professionals get access to programmes that make one job-ready .

In an interaction with Moneycontrol, Manish Kumar, MD & CEO, NSDC said that the idea behind this collaboration was to enable candidates to pursue courses that will help them get a job.

betterU is a global education-to-employment platform that aims to provide access to quality education from around the world. The company plans to bridge the prevailing gap in the education and job industry.

Bradley Loiselle CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors, betterU said that the idea behind the partnership was to bring global educational content to India.

“Through our platform, we bring global educators to India for Indians. On the other hand, NSDC leverages their strength, partnership and knowledge for this purpose. By doing this we are able to expand opportunities and access for skilling,” added Loiselle. It is a blended approach. Not everything can be taught online.

NSDC is involved in skilling the Indian youth with relevant industry information so that they are able to get gainful employment. It has a slew of sector skills councils that assist NSDC in gauging which are the areas of skill deficit in each sector.

Kumar explained that this is the largest such partnership with a global entity. All the existing partnerships are knowledge tie-ups with educational institutes from abroad.

“While we have brick and mortar training centres, digital is an area which we have been eyeing for some time now. However, there will be no subsidy offered to the candidates for this,” he added.

Kumar also clarified that no money is being invested by the government for this purpose. He added that each course will be self-sponsored by the candidates and that the 15-30 age group will be the most benefitted out of this initiative.

In the initial stage, relevant programmes related to sectors like telecom, aerospace, hospitality and healthcare will be provided. Loiselle added that this later be expanded to the other sectors as well.

The instruction medium will be a blend of online and offline, depending on the type of course and the duration. Kumar said that the objective is to ensure that every candidate who graduates out of the programme is skilled for the job from the first day itself.

“This could be a boon for women looking to find employment. Since societal factors play a role for women dropping out of courses, having an online programme will encourage them to pursue education,” added Kumar.
First Published on Jul 18, 2019 06:56 pm

