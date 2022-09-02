NRAI vs Zomato, Swiggy over dine-in: Why should restaurants pay commission

National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) has issued an advisory to its restaurant members on the new dine-in programs - Zomato Pay and Swiggy Diner - launched by the food delivery majors.

“The fundamental question here is why should a restaurant pay a commission to a middle man to offer a discount to its own customer?,” said NRAI in its advisory.

The body also said that it brings no tangible value to restaurants and does not solve any pressing problems of the industry either.

Moneycontrol earlier reported that NRAI will be discussing the program with the companies and then issue an advisory around the program.

“The NRAI urges its members as well as the wider restaurant fraternity to talk to your colleagues in the industry, ask your points of contact at these platforms about the tangible value that this brings to your business, and exercise caution as well as good judgement before choosing to be part of these programs,” said the body in the statement.

Zomato and Swiggy are currently piloting the programs in Hyderabad. The major concerns among the restaurateurs have been the high commission charges, weekly payouts and the dependency factor.

As per these new dine-in programs, restaurants will have to offer a discount of 15 - 40% and pay a commission of 4-12%.

Commenting on this, NRAI in its advisory said, “Restaurants pay a commission of 4%-12% (to begin with and this may move upwards as soon as adaption numbers grow) for permitting them to have Zomato/Swiggy’s payment gateways at their restaurants when several alternate options are available for much cheaper. Isn’t that bizarre?”

It also added that other payment gateways charge between 1% to 1.5% on such transactions.

NRAI also highlighted that restaurant’s have been denied data of their “delivery” customers, and with these new programs, it will allow the “middlemen to colonise dine-in data.”

“Based on how this played out with the delivery market, what is perhaps most dangerous is the long term, irreversible effects that this has on the dine-in market: unsustainable discounts coupled with a platform wedged firmly between you and your customer,” added the note.

NRAI also added that, "Secondly, the false narrative within the delivery business of “discounts” as the only means to grow your business will also find its way into the dine-in business."

To add to its reasoning, NRAI also cited Zomato's earlier dine-in program Gold which was launched in 2017. It was launched as a premium program but later changed its proposition and was sold to millions, said the body.

"This led to the unprecedented #Logout movement on August 15, 2019 during which thousands of restaurants all over country decided that they had enough of this no-win proposition. This eventually led to the death of Zomato Gold."