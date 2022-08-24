NRAI to discuss concerns about new dine-in program with Zomato on August 26

National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) will be discussing concerns raised by restaurants around Zomato’s new dine-in project with the food delivery major, according to people aware of the matter.

The discussion is scheduled for August 26 which is expected to continue for the coming weeks. The industry body will then issue an advisory around the program.

Moneycontrol earlier reported Zomato has been piloting its dine-in program ‘Zomato Pay’ in Hyderabad through which users can book a dine-in table and pay for it. After the payment goes through, Zomato offers a 100 percent cashback to the customer. But, restaurants have raised concerns around the staggering commission rates which are set over 15% in addition to 8% commission and GST on each transaction, said a few restaurant owners that Moneycontrol spoke to.

Zomato has been negotiating with restaurateurs showing benefits such as new customer acquisitions through the program, 100% cashback which will be given by Zomato, access of data around customers and ‘Vibe’ feature through which restaurants can upload pictures and information to showcase the interiors and mood at their food outlet to customers, similar to Instagram stories.

“If restaurants start opting for this program, the business will become dependent on Zomato and we will start losing 10-15% of the margins. We will be given the cash in payout cycles which is not the case now. Through this program, the dining industry will suffer significantly,” said a restauranter requesting anonymity.

Another catch of the Zomato Pay program is that any customer even if they have not booked through Zomato, can opt to pay with Zomato Pay and the restauranter will have to give the discount and pay the commission fee.

Some of the other concerns among the restaurateurs are that their regular customers already have other modes like UPI or wallets and do not need a new wallet. Further, Zomato Pay will not help them with new unique visitors but rather create a wallet business for Zomato. Also, Zomato has not provided any clarity by when the discounts will be lowered, which has also been a major concern.

While restaurants are keen about the ‘Vibe’ feature, they are reluctant to join the loyalty program.

Zomato did not respond to Moneycontrol's queries till the time of publishing.

Zomato had paused new subscriptions to Pro Plus in May, while trying to spice up its loyalty programme to make it more dine-in focussed. With this new program, it is Zomato’s fourth iteration of its loyalty programme.

Rival Swiggy has also started piloting its dine-in program called Swiggy Diners. The Softbank-backed firm plans to integrate it with Swiggy One Membership. However, restaurant players are currently more concerned about the Zomato Pay program.