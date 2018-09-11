App
Last Updated : Sep 11, 2018 09:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

NPS subscribers will soon be able to invest up to 75% in equity

The pension regulator confirms that the current 50 percent limit will be raised by the end of October

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Private sector subscribers of the National Pension Scheme (NPS) will now be able to opt for a maximum equity exposure of 75 percent under the active choice option.

The active choice option allows the subscriber to actively decide where his/her contribution will be invested. This will be operational from October 31.

The changes were made based on feedback obtained from the market. People are willing to up their investments in equities as the current 50 percent equity cap is too low for young workers, who majorly make up the NPS subscriber base.

However, investors must note this is only a choice and there is no compulsion.

The NPS’ private sector aggregation currently stands at around Rs 28,000 crore, with as much as 37 percent invested in equities. The latest move, of allowing up to 75 percent in equities, is expected to increase the flow of pension money into the market.
First Published on Sep 11, 2018 03:00 pm

tags #Business #India #Pension

