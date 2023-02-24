 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
NPS new rules: Uploading these documents mandatory from April 1 for processing withdrawal

Moneycontrol News
Feb 24, 2023 / 02:40 PM IST

The pension regulator PFRDA has made the submission of certain documents mandatory from April 1,2023, to make annuity payments faster and simpler.

“In the interest of Subscribers and to benefit them with the timely payment of annuity income, the upload of the documents shall be mandatory with effect from 1st April 2023,” the regulator said in a circular dated February 22, 2023.

Subscribers and nodal officers/POPs/Corporate have been asked to upload the following documents to the respective CRA user interface.


These documents will have to be mandatorily uploaded by those who wish to receive timely annuity income from April 1, 2023.

The common proposal for Exit from NPS and for buying annuity from ASP facilitates parallel processing of Lump sum component and Annuity due to which the time taken by ASPs while issuing Annuity Policies is significantly reduced which result in faster Subscriber servicing and timely Annuity issuance.

Steps for processing of Exit Request by Subscriber (Govt/Non Govt) – Paperless Mode