NPS Features: Is National Pension Scheme (NPS) a Good Investment Option?

Retirement planning is something we all have to do to ensure some kind of financial security after our working lives come to an end. However, if you don’t have the time or inclination to make detailed post-retirement financial plans, you could just go for a pension or annuity scheme, like the National Pension System (NPS).

NPS is a rather complicated government-run pension scheme that may not be for everyone. If you don’t like your money locked in for a long time, and want a greater degree of control over your finances, it may not be right for you. It’s ideal for those who don’t want to spend much time thinking about making investments or don’t have the expertise to do so.

NPS was introduced in 2004 for government employees and later extended for the general public. It can also be opened by a private company for its employees.



Who can open an NPS account: Any Indian citizen between the ages of 18 and 60 can open an NPS account.

Any Indian citizen between the ages of 18 and 60 can open an NPS account.

Tier I and II: The scheme comprises two tiers. Tier I is a pension scheme and has restrictions on withdrawals. Tier II has no restrictions on withdrawals and works like a mutual fund, without the costs associated with mutual funds.

The scheme comprises two tiers. Tier I is a pension scheme and has restrictions on withdrawals. Tier II has no restrictions on withdrawals and works like a mutual fund, without the costs associated with mutual funds.

Fund management: The funds in the NPS are managed by pension fund managers like SBI, LIC, UTI, HDFC, ICICI etc. NPS invests in various instruments like equity, corporate debentures, government bonds, and so on. Subscribers have the option to choose between equity and other investments. Options include Aggressive Life Cycle, which invests 75 per cent of a subscriber’s funds in equity until he or she is 35 years old; Conservative Life Cycle in which the starting equity investment is 25 per cent. There is also an automatic option under which the fund invests in a mix of equity and debt, which is adjusted for age (the equity portion falls as retirement age nears). Central government employees, who are part of NPS, have no choice of investment or fund manager.

The funds in the NPS are managed by pension fund managers like SBI, LIC, UTI, HDFC, ICICI etc. NPS invests in various instruments like equity, corporate debentures, government bonds, and so on. Subscribers have the option to choose between equity and other investments. Options include Aggressive Life Cycle, which invests 75 per cent of a subscriber’s funds in equity until he or she is 35 years old; Conservative Life Cycle in which the starting equity investment is 25 per cent. There is also an automatic option under which the fund invests in a mix of equity and debt, which is adjusted for age (the equity portion falls as retirement age nears). Central government employees, who are part of NPS, have no choice of investment or fund manager.

Withdrawals: Subscribers can make withdrawals from NPS Tier I after retirement. However, only 60 per cent of the corpus can be withdrawn after retirement. The rest will have to be invested in an annuity by an approved insurance company. Of the withdrawn sum, 40 per cent is exempt from tax, and you have to pay tax on 20 per cent. There are no restrictions on withdrawals for subscribers to the Tier II scheme.

Subscribers can make withdrawals from NPS Tier I after retirement. However, only 60 per cent of the corpus can be withdrawn after retirement. The rest will have to be invested in an annuity by an approved insurance company. Of the withdrawn sum, 40 per cent is exempt from tax, and you have to pay tax on 20 per cent. There are no restrictions on withdrawals for subscribers to the Tier II scheme.

Tax benefits: Salaried employees get a deduction from taxable income for contributions up to 10 percent of salary, while self-employed professionals get 20 per cent deduction from gross total income, under Section 80CCD(1). However, the limit that can be claimed as deduction is set at Rs 1. 5 lakh. Moreover, there’s an additional benefit of Rs 50,000 under Section 80CCD (1B), taking the total deductions that can be claimed from taxable income to Rs.2 lakh. Tax benefits are only for Tier I subscribers.



You can open an account online at the web site of the National Pension System Trust. You need to enter details like whether you are an individual subscriber, PAN number, choice of the scheme (Tier I or II), and other details. Your KYC will be done by the bank in which you have an account.