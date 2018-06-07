NPPA to be revamped, will regulate prices more than fixing them

The government is planning to restructure the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) so as to revamp drug price regulation in India.

In an attempt at strengthening implementation and market monitoring, the government has proposed that the authority will have a board or a council with four full-time members – the chairman, an economist, a costing specialist and a technology expert. The proposal, which is being considered by high-level government officials, also suggests that the experts on the board will have a rank similar to the chairman. The NPPA will also be rechristened, it has been reported.

A government official was quoted by The Times of India as saying, "The proposal was floated by Niti Aayog and discussed in a meeting with the PMO. Largely, there is a consensus on this within the government and therefore, we are expecting a notification by end of this month."

The structure of NPPA will be in line with Telecom Regulatory Authority of India and Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority, it has been proposed.

The NPPA is responsible for regulating drug prices and ensuring the availability of medicines. It also has the authority to cap the prices of medicines, approve new prices and look at price revisions, as per the Drugs Price Control Order. The role of the NPPA, however, is expected to change to more of a regulatory body, implementing and monitoring change in prices, than to fix them.

Last year, the NPPA had brought stents and knee implants under the purview of price control. At that time, the Department of Pharmaceuticals had asked NPPA to limit themselves to medicines and medical devices which have been listed on the National List of Essential Medicines (NLEM).