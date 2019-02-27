NPPA fixes prices of 36 formulations

National drug pricing regulator NPPA has fixed the prices of 36 formulations, including those used for treatment of cancer, diabetes, infections, asthma, seizures, inflammation and pain, among others.

In a notification, the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) said it has fixed retail prices of 22 formulations and has revised ceiling price of 14 formulations.

Among the formulations whose ceiling prices have been revised include Budesonide inhalation used for preventing symptoms of asthma and Gentamicin injection used for treatment of bacterial infections.

The formulations whose retail prices have been fixed include Trastuzumab injection indicated for treatment of metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer and Metformin plus Gliclazide tablets used for treatment of type 2 diabetes, among others.

NPPA fixes ceiling and retail prices of essential medicines of Schedule I under the Drugs (Prices Control) Order (DPCO) 2013.

It also monitors annual price increase for these and the non-scheduled drugs.

Set up in 1997, NPPA has been entrusted with the task of fixation/revision of prices of pharma products, enforcement of provisions of DPCO and monitoring of prices of controlled and non-scheduled medicines.

It also administers Pharma Sahi Dam and Pharma Jan Samadhan platforms for information on medicine prices and registering public grievances.