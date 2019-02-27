App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 27, 2019 05:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

NPPA fixes prices of 36 formulations

In a notification, the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority said it has fixed retail prices of 22 formulations and has revised ceiling price of 14 formulations.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

National drug pricing regulator NPPA has fixed the prices of 36 formulations, including those used for treatment of cancer, diabetes, infections, asthma, seizures, inflammation and pain, among others.

In a notification, the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) said it has fixed retail prices of 22 formulations and has revised ceiling price of 14 formulations.

Among the formulations whose ceiling prices have been revised include Budesonide inhalation used for preventing symptoms of asthma and Gentamicin injection used for treatment of bacterial infections.

The formulations whose retail prices have been fixed include Trastuzumab injection indicated for treatment of metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer and Metformin plus Gliclazide tablets used for treatment of type 2 diabetes, among others.

NPPA fixes ceiling and retail prices of essential medicines of Schedule I under the Drugs (Prices Control) Order (DPCO) 2013.

It also monitors annual price increase for these and the non-scheduled drugs.

Set up in 1997, NPPA has been entrusted with the task of fixation/revision of prices of pharma products, enforcement of provisions of DPCO and monitoring of prices of controlled and non-scheduled medicines.

It also administers Pharma Sahi Dam and Pharma Jan Samadhan platforms for information on medicine prices and registering public grievances.
First Published on Feb 27, 2019 04:54 pm

tags #Business #India #pharmaceutical

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.