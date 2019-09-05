App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 05, 2019 12:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

NPCI may cap market share of UPI entities: Report

Limiting the number of daily transactions by a customer can be a possible option, a media report said.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) is considering placing a limit on the market share of unified payments interface (UPI) platforms, a report in The Economic Times says.

“We do not know yet how this will be done but have to figure out a way without causing customer inconvenience,” a source told the newspaper.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

Close

Limiting the number of daily transactions by a customer was a possible option, the report said.

related news

The proposal was discussed at a meeting of the UPI steering committee led by NPCI but nothing was finalised, it added.

“There was a proposal on limiting each company’s market share to not more than 33 percent of all UPI transactions, so that no one enjoys a monopoly over payments in the country,” a banker told the publication.

The rapid rate at which UPI was grown, driven by only three main players, Paytm, PhonePe and Google Pay, had made the regulator and NPCI to “become cautious of there being a concentration risk at some later point in time”, a source told ET.

In August, Flipkart recorded the highest number of UPI transactions at 342 million, Google Pay 320 million and Paytm was third with 150 million, the report said.

NPCI declined comment. Google, WhatsApp and Phone-Pe had not responded to requests for comment.

NPCI was also looking to ensure that payments were distributed equally among the several partner banks, the report said.

"There were also discussions around allowing each third party payment app to have maximum 10 banking partners to encourage diversification," a source told the paper.

 

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 5, 2019 12:53 pm

tags #Business #UPI

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.