Now, transact online up to Rs 2,000 sans OTP after RBI relaxes norms

Popular e-commerce platforms and delivery apps may reportedly allow regular customers to transact up to Rs 2,000 without One-Time-Passwords (OTP). The move is said to have taken place after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) eased some regulations recently.

Doing away with OTPs will make online transactions quicker. The RBI, earlier this month, relaxed some rules and allowed banks to facilitate online transactions without OTP as long as the merchant can verify the customer.

E-commerce giant Flipkart has already started implementing the new guidelines.

Puneet Jain, Senior Vice-President of Paytm’s payment gateway told TOI, “We are now letting customers authorise such payments through the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) in addition to cards and wallets. Paytm has a 40 percent market share in terms of transaction volume and is the largest gateway for services like IRCTC, delivery apps, etc."

The move is also said to ease up the process for recurring payments, which are on a rise, especially on streaming platforms like Netflix.

Financial services and payments company Visa has already implemented its ‘Visa Safe Click’ that uses various factors like device authentication to make the transaction process seamless. TR Ramachandran, Head of Visa India, told the publication that Safe Click improves the payment experience by eliminating issues related to cart abandonment, connectivity, and incorrect passwords.

Pre-authorisation will also reduce the risks that companies used to previously bare where the card was declined after the service.