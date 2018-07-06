Now, PUC certificate must for renewing motor insurance

The insurance regulator has said it will now be mandatory for vehicle owners to present a Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate during motor insurance renewals. Without this, the vehicle cannot be issued.

The Supreme Court, had in 2017, directed insurance companies not to insure a vehicle unless it had a valid PUC certificate on the date of renewal of the policy.

However, insurance companies were awaiting further instructions from Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) on this matter.

Now, the insurance companies have been asked by IRDAI to immediately comply with these directions. All petrol and diesel vehicles will require this certification.

For customers, when they buy a new bike or car, there is already a PUC certificate available for it and validity of the certificate is one year. After that, a PUC test will have to be done afresh and the validity of the certificate is six months.

There are PUC centres from which vehicle owners can get the tests done. If there is an adverse report, the particular centre is required to present this report to the Regional Transport Office (RTO) within 24 hours. Estimates suggest that almost 65 percent vehicles run on Indian roads without PUC certificates.

For any motor insurance renewal, these certificates have to be produced before the insurance company. Only after they are verified will the third party insurance be renewed. However, for three-year bike insurance, it is not clear how the process will be structured since the premium is paid at one go and the policy gets renewed only after the three-year period.

According to the Motor Vehicle Act, all vehicles running on Indian roads need a mandatory motor third party insurance product. This is offered by general insurance company, whereas the pricing is decided annually by IRDAI.