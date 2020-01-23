Now, pay up to 20% tax for failing to provide PAN/Aadhaar details to employers

Under section 206AA of the Income Tax Act, “furnishing of PAN or Aadhaar number by the employee is compulsory in case of receipt of any sum or income or amount on which tax is deductible.”
Employees may pay more than 20 percent of their income as tax to the government if they fail to furnish either their PAN or Aadhaar details to the employer for deducting tax at source (TDS), a circular dated January 16 from the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) stated.
The coverage, which can be determined and collected by the employer, will be calculated at a rate specified in the provisions of the Act, or at the rates in force, or at the rate of 20 percent.
The employer can determine the tax to be collected and apply the rate which is higher. “If the tax so calculated is below 20 percent, deduction of tax will be made at 20 percent. In case the average rate exceeds 20 percent, tax is to be deducted at the average rate,” it added.
The circular further specifies that for income below taxable levels, no TDS will be deducted. Besides this, health and education cess at 4 percent will not be deducted in case the tax is deducted at 20 percent u/s 206AA of the Act.The circular emphasises that it is mandatory for employers to "quote PAN or Aadhaar number of persons whose income tax has been deducted in the statement furnished u/s 192(2C), certificates furnished u/s 203 and all statements prepared and delivered as per the provisions of section 200(3) of the Income Tax Act."