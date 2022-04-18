 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Now, Okinawa Autotech dealership burns down to ashes in EV fire

IANS
Apr 18, 2022 / 11:59 AM IST

Electric two-wheeler manufacturer Okinawa recalled 3,215 units of its 'Praise Pro' scooters on April 16, just before the dealership was engulfed in flames in Tamil Nadu.

Okinawa Praise Pro | (Image: Okinawa)

In yet another EV fire incident, an Okinawa Autotech dealership burnt down to ashes in Tamil Nadu owing to a reported fire in an e-scooter belonging to the company.

IANS
