Now, Kerala’s CPM government battles opposition to expensive train project

Representative Image (Image: Shutterstock)

The Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led Kerala government is facing its toughest challenge yet since returning to power in 2021 as it seeks to build a semi-high-speed-rail project, the biggest ever undertaken by the state.

Opposition parties, economists, environmentalists and even its ally Communist Party of India (CPI) have ripped into the Rs 63,941-crore project, welcomed by the business community as one that would boost infrastructure in Kerala.

SilverLine, as the project is known, will enable travel from the state capital Thiruvananthapuram to Kasargod in under four hours. The average speed of trains between Thiruvananthapuram and Kasargod is the slowest in the country at 45 km per hour due to a large number of level crossings and sharp curves and increasing train traffic on the double line, all of which make the journey a gruelling 10 to 14 hours long.

Implemented by Kerala Rail Development Corporation (K-Rail), a joint venture between the Kerala government and ministry of railways, SilverLine is expected to be completed by 2025-26.

K-Rail has completed a light detection and ranging (LiDar) survey and has identified the alignment for the project. Marking the alignment has run into trouble with members of the opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) removing stones used to demarcate the boundaries.

K-Rail is to conduct the social impact assessment after the alignment marking is completed. Petitions have been filed in the Kerala High court against any land acquisition for the project before it receives final approval.

Unfazed by the protests, Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan has reiterated his government’s resolve to go ahead with the project, saying it will benefit the state and attract more investment.

Claimed benefits

Vijayan has announced an attractive compensation package of Rs 13,265 crore for the people who stand to lose their homes and land to the project. He has assured the public that an order to proceed with land acquisition will be given only after the project wins final approval.

For the project, 1,383 hectares require to be acquired, which may need the demolition of 9,314 buildings and relocation of 10,000 families.

The Kerala government argues that SilverLine is essential because the existing railway network and highways are not conducive to faster travel. SilverLine, the government says, besides improving travel time and decongesting roads, will be the most-energy efficient and least polluting means of transportation.

K-Rail’s website says the land required for constructing the project is half that for a national highway and can carry three times the road traffic. It also rules out the possibility of a high-speed rail corridor given the proximity of stations in the state. Besides, high-speed rail will entail double the cost and increased fares

The SilverLine alignment of 529.45 km begins at Kochuveli in Thiruvananthapuram District and runs through Kollam, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Kannur districts before entering Kasaragod district. There will be 11 stations en route.

Standard gauge versus broad gauge

The criticism levelled against the project is mainly grounded in the use of standard gauge, the financial burden on the exchequer, environmental hazards and the projected rail traffic.

K-Rail has decided that SilverLine will run on standard gauge instead of broad gauge. K-Rail managing director V Ajith Kumar said that under the existing Indian railway network the maximum speed allowed is 160 km per hour in broad gauge.

The operational speed of trains on SilverLine is projected 200 km per hour. To run trains above 160 km in broad gauge, new standards will have to be framed, which will require considerable time and effort.

Standard gauge systems, based on European and international standards, are used in many countries to run trains at speeds of up to 350 km per hour. In India, technology is not available for speeds above 160 kmph.

Economic expert Mary George says the standard gauge is produced only in Japan and in no other country.

“Instead of using the cost -effective broad gauge technology available in India, they are going for something made only by Japan. If broad gauge is used, then viaduct construction could be avoided. Perhaps, they intend to bring in redundant standard gauge material from Japan,’’ Dr George said.

The use of standard gauge has also been questioned by the pro-left science and culture group Kerala Sastra Sahitya Parishath (KSSP).

KSSP says that if the problems of the existing broad gauge network in Kerala like the absence of double lines in several areas and outdated signalling systems are rectified, trains can run faster. An automatic signal system can be constructed at a cost of Rs 6,000-8,000 crore. But to increase speed, many curves need to be straightened, a process that needs to be studied.

Project cost

Cost of the project and loans are other contentious issues. Of the total cost Rs 63,941 crore, around 53 percent or Rs 33,700 crore is the debt portion, and the rest will be in the form of equity from the Centre and the state.

The UDF, KSSP and other critics have cited reports by the policy think tank Niti Aayog that the project cost will escalate to Rs 1.3 lakh crore.

Ajith Kumar rebutted the claim. “It is wrong. I don’t know from where they got this figure. The cost escalation can happen only if there is a delay. For every year of delay, the cost will go up by 5 percent, or roughly Rs 3,500 crore,” he said.

Economist KP Kannan, former director of the Centre for Development Studies and economist, said in published reports that the cost of the project would go up, given the past experience of the state in implementing big projects.

More importantly, economists say that such a high cost will propel the state into a debt trap.

“The loan interest burden will increase the fiscal stress. Already 21 percent of the revenue is going for committed expenditure like salary, pension and interest payment. Such a project may increase inequality as it will benefit the middle class and rich and could affect the common man by bringing down the quality of public services,’’ said Dr Jose Sebastian, a former senior member of the faculty at Gulati Institute of Finance and Taxation.

Debt trap

Dr Mary George said already Kerala’s outstanding debt, projected to rise to Rs 327654.70 crore at the end of FY2022, made up 37.3 percent of the gross state domestic product (GSDP); the debt is much higher than the permissible level of 29 percent.

“This doesn’t include the loan of Rs 60,000 crore taken from Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) and that taken for social security pension. SilverLine will only accelerate Kerala’s movement to a debt trap,’’ she said.

The project has so far received only in-principle approval from the Centre. “Already Niti Aayog, Ministry of Railways and Department of Expenditure under the Finance Ministry have cleared the proposal and have forwarded it to the Department of Economic Affairs for final approval. Another consultant, Rail India Technical & Economic Service, has confirmed the project cost as reasonable,’’ Ajith Kumar said.

K-Rail has already held informal talks with overseas funding agencies such as the Asian Development Bank, Japan International Cooperation Agency, Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank and German Investment and Development Bank (KFW). Only after final approval can it present the proposal to these agencies for loans.

Kumar said KIIFB has sanctioned Rs 2,100 crore and Housing and Urban Development Corporation Rs 3,000 crore for land acquisition.

Green concerns

Perceived environment hazards are the most contentious issues – the track will cut through paddy fields, wetlands and hills.

Social activist Medha Patkar spearheading a campaign organised by the K-Rail SilverLine Viruddha Janakeeya Samithi, objected to the terming of SilverLine as green project, saying it will leave thousands homeless and destroy vast tracts of agricultural land.

The opposition UDF has also questioned the credibility of Centre for Environment and Development in performing an environmental assessment.

Former Delhi Metro Rail Corporation managing director E Sreedharan had recently said that providing high walls on both sides of the track to prevent trespass of people and animals would be an environmental catastrophe because it could block natural drainage and flood places like Kuttanad.

Economist Kannan wondered whether the project was the top priority in building new Kerala when the government should be directing its efforts and resources to strengthening the environment after the heavy floods and other adverse climate events in the past few years

The environment impact study (EIA) of K-Rail says that while the project will indeed have some impact on the environment, it can be minimised to acceptable levels through mitigation measures. It adds that the project is in compliance with national, state and local environmental regulations as well as the Japan International Cooperation Agency’s economic and social guidelines.

“With modern technology it is possible to construct railway tracks that will not cause flooding. Even our present rail tracks have been in existence for over 100 years and have not caused any flooding,’’ Ajith Kumar said.

Fares and traffic

Government projections on benefits that will accrue to ordinary people, fares and the number of passengers are other aspects that have received criticism. Ajith Kumar maintains that the likely fare of Rs 2.75 per km is not too high. It would have been Rs 6 per km if the network was high-speed rail.

But experts are sceptical on the projected daily traffic of 79,934 passengers by 2025-26. “Kerala has the most aged population among Indian states and youngsters are leaving the state for studies and jobs. By 2025 about 23-25 percent of Kerala population will be above 60 years. And by Planning Board estimates, Kerala will have 60 lakh migrants from other states by 2030. These sections may not use the K-rail much. The projected traffic has not factored in these aspects and may not be correct,” said economist Sebastian.

To be sure, the business community has good words to say about the project denounced by everyone else.

John Kuruvila, director of the Confederation of Indian Industry, Kerala, said the organisation supported the venture.

“Such a big infrastructure project will bring all-round development to the state and increase the land value. More people will shift to rail from road traffic. What project in Kerala doesn’t evoke protests? For any such good ventures, one may have to sacrifice something,’’ said K Hari Kumar, president of the Cochin Chamber of Commerce and Industry.