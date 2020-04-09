Now just say ‘OK Google’ and listen to latest Moneycontrol News

Whether you are travelling or busy with household chores, you can now catch up with the latest business news as Moneycontrol, one of India’s leading business and financial platform has collaborated with Google to provide its readers news on the go.

You can play the latest business news from Moneycontrol on the Google Assistant. Just say “Ok Google, play news from Moneycontrol” or touch and hold the home button on your Android smartphone to get daily business news updates, top stories from stock market, current events and more.

This new association will also help Moneycontrol readers to tune into podcasts and daily market shows.

To make Moneycontrol your preferred business news provider, you can tap on the “Services” tab under “Settings”, then tap “News”, “Add news sources” and select “Moneycontrol”. So, each time you say a query like “Play business news”, your Google Assistant will play news from Moneycontrol by default.

Meanwhile, voice assistants are gaining popularity as they save time, are easy to use, convenient and users can multi-task without any hassle.

As per the “Digital Assistant IQ test” conducted by Loup Ventures recently, wherein leading voice assistants were asked numerous questions across different categories, Google Assistant proved to be the best voice assistant 2 years in a row. Championing correct responses across local info, e-commerce, navigation, day planning and more, Google Assistant proved to be highly effective across many daily use cases.

With this new collaboration, Moneycontrol has yet again reiterated its commitment to deliver the latest news to its readers and provide all-new content experiences

This is a partnered post