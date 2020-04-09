App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 09, 2020 02:45 PM IST

Now just say ‘OK Google’ and listen to latest Moneycontrol News

Play business news from Moneycontrol on your Google Assistant

Whether you are travelling or busy with household chores, you can now catch up with the latest business news as Moneycontrol, one of India’s leading business and financial platform has collaborated with Google to provide its readers news on the go.

You can play the latest business news from Moneycontrol on the Google Assistant. Just say “Ok Google, play news from Moneycontrol” or touch and hold the home button on your Android smartphone to get daily business news updates, top stories from stock market, current events and more.

This new association will also help Moneycontrol readers to tune into podcasts and daily market shows.

To make Moneycontrol your preferred business news provider, you can tap on the “Services” tab under “Settings”, then tap “News”, “Add news sources” and select “Moneycontrol”. So, each time you say a query like “Play business news”, your Google Assistant will play news from Moneycontrol by default.

Meanwhile, voice assistants are gaining popularity as they save time, are easy to use, convenient and users can multi-task without any hassle.

As per the “Digital Assistant IQ test” conducted by Loup Ventures recently, wherein leading voice assistants were asked numerous questions across different categories, Google Assistant proved to be the best voice assistant 2 years in a row. Championing correct responses across local info, e-commerce, navigation, day planning and more, Google Assistant proved to be highly effective across many daily use cases.

With this new collaboration, Moneycontrol has yet again reiterated its commitment to deliver the latest news to its readers and provide all-new content experiences

This is a partnered post
First Published on Apr 9, 2020 02:45 pm

tags #Features

most popular

CMIE: Unemployment skyrockets

CMIE: Unemployment skyrockets

Flight restrictions will be lifted once we are confident that coronavirus is in control: Hardeep Singh Puri

Flight restrictions will be lifted once we are confident that coronavirus is in control: Hardeep Singh Puri

Coronavirus pandemic: How Mumbai is planning to battle rising challenges as cases continue to spike

Coronavirus pandemic: How Mumbai is planning to battle rising challenges as cases continue to spike

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.