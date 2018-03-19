you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Mar 19, 2018 03:09 PM IST | Source: NEWS18.com

Now get fuel at your doorstep - Indian Oil starts home delivery of Diesel in India

Called the ‘doorstep delivery of fuel’, IOCL announced this initiative on Twitter. The image posted on Social Media platform shows a truck with a fuel tanker attached to a dispenser.

News18 @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Indian Oil Corporation, the country’s largest petroleum company, has announced first-of-its-kind home delivery of diesel in India. The service will start from Pune, Maharashtra, followed by other cities as well.

Called the ‘doorstep delivery of fuel’, IOCL announced this initiative on Twitter. The image posted on Social Media platform shows a truck with a fuel tanker attached to a dispenser.

The post on Twitter read – “Another milestone in customer convenience #FuelAtDoorstep. IndianOil launches FIRST OF ITS KIND PESO APPROVED Mobile dispenser for Door Delivery of Diesel to its esteemed customers at Pune.”

The dispenser looks like a regular fuel dispenser at petrol pumps and will dispense the fuel in a regular way through the fuel stored in the tanker, which in this case is only diesel. Being diesel only service means the move will benefit large fleets of commercial vehicles as it will save both time and money for the fleet owners.

tags #Business #Companies #Indian Oil Corporation

most popular

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP