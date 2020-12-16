Now, food establishments have to display calorific value of items on menu

The calorific value of the offering will need to be done in kcal per serving and serving size. (Representative Image)

Food establishments that have central licences or outlets with more than 10 different locations will now be required to mention the calorific value against food items displayed on their menus.

According to a Government of India notification, this will be applicable on boards and booklets too, the Economic Times reported.

The calorific value of the offering will need to be done in kcal per serving and serving size.

"Additionally, reference information on calorie requirements shall also be displayed clearly and prominently as “An average active adult requires 2,000 kcal energy per day, however, calorie needs may vary”, the notification said.

As for e-commerce businesses, they will have to obtain this required information from the respective Food Business Operators and make provisions for it on their website wherever applicable.

Regulator FSSAI on December 16 said it will come up with new regulations for food labelling as well as packaging. It has also said it will look to strengthen the infrastructure that verifies claims made by food companies.

Addressing misleading claims made by companies, FSSAI's Chief Executive Officer Pawan Kumar Agarwal said it has taken action against six business houses but the incidents of misleading advertisements are "far far more".

"You cannot get away by saying anything. We are looking at regulating and strengthening infrastructure to verify claims," he said.