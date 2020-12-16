MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :'Improve CX with a Robust Business Communication Strategy' at 11:30 AM on Dec 23, 2020 - presented by Knowlarity & Freshworks. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Now, food establishments have to display calorific value of items on menu

The calorific value of the offering will need to be done in kcal per serving and serving size.

Moneycontrol News
December 16, 2020 / 09:03 PM IST
The calorific value of the offering will need to be done in kcal per serving and serving size. (Representative Image)

The calorific value of the offering will need to be done in kcal per serving and serving size. (Representative Image)

Food establishments that have central licences or outlets with more than 10 different locations will now be required to mention the calorific value against food items displayed on their menus.

According to a Government of India notification, this will be applicable on boards and booklets too, the Economic Times reported.

The calorific value of the offering will need to be done in kcal per serving and serving size.

"Additionally, reference information on calorie requirements shall also be displayed clearly and prominently as “An average active adult requires 2,000 kcal energy per day, however, calorie needs may vary”,  the notification said.

As for e-commerce businesses, they will have to obtain this required information from the respective Food Business Operators and make provisions for it on their website wherever applicable.

Close

Related stories

Regulator FSSAI on December 16 said it will come up with new regulations for food labelling as well as packaging. It has also said it will look to strengthen the infrastructure that verifies claims made by food companies.

Addressing misleading claims made by companies, FSSAI's Chief Executive Officer Pawan Kumar Agarwal said it has taken action against six business houses but the incidents of misleading advertisements are "far far more".

"You cannot get away by saying anything. We are looking at regulating and strengthening infrastructure to verify claims," he said.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #food #FSSAI #India #restaurants
first published: Dec 16, 2020 09:03 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Bihar cabinet approves free COVID-19 vaccination; 81 million jobs lost due to pandemic in Asia-Pacific

Coronavirus Essential | Bihar cabinet approves free COVID-19 vaccination; 81 million jobs lost due to pandemic in Asia-Pacific

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.