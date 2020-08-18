Now, Axis Securities to offer customers an opportunity to invest in US stocks

Axis Securities, a subsidiary of Axis Bank, on August 18 announced the launch of Global Investing, a smart solution platform for Indian retail investors to help them invest in the US stock market, a day after rival ICICI Securities tied up with an American brokerage firm.

Indian stocks brokers and investment firms are tapping into a growing interest of investors in American equities. As reported by Moneycontrol on August 17, traditional brokers as well as new-age wealth management startups are lining up features to make investment and trading simple to get a play in a space that holds promise but is getting competitive.

"Axis Securities has partnered with Vested Finance, an online investment platform that enables Indian investors to invest in the US stock market. Investors can now buy/sell shares of companies like Facebook, Apple, Netflix, Google, and more; or invest in theme-based baskets or ETFs; all in just a few clicks," the broking firm said in a statement.

With easy access to a global market, investors can not only enjoy the benefits of geographical diversification but also secure their portfolios from a single country and single currency risk, it added.

This one of a kind solution offers professionally curated portfolios and theme based baskets of stocks and ETFs, with a completely digital on-boarding and fund transfer process, thereby ensuring that global investing SimpleHai, Axis Securities said.

On August 17, ICICI Securities also joined with Interactive Brokers LLC, a US-based online brokerage firm with multi-asset and multi-geography trading capabilities, to offer its customers the ability to invest in the US markets through a complete digital experience from onboarding to trading.

Axis Securities said global investing will enable its customers to invest in US stock markets at zero brokerage charges.

"With the premium plan, the investors can enjoy a host of features such as zero account opening fees, zero brokerage, and one-year free withdrawal benefits, to name a few. The platform empowers the customers to invest as low as $1 for high priced shares by making investments in less than one stock," the brokerage said.

Through the platform, customers can make and manage investments in more than 1,000 stocks and ETFs, it said.

"With our Global Investing, we aim to empower investors to be shareholders of the most innovative global companies and businesses. Through curated investment portfolios, theme-based baskets, and research advisory, we wish to make international investing simple and help them to make the right decisions," B Gopkumar, MD & CEO at Axis Securities said.

Over the last few months, Indian investors have shown an increased interest in US stocks as falling small savings rates and fixed income returns are reducing secured investment options for consumers.

The lockdown has seen first-time investors rush to stock market to supplement incomes in times of job losses and economic uncertainty.

"New-age investors who have just about entered the markets are clearly enjoying the party but they must understand that markets are made up of both 'greed' and 'fear' elements and it is not advisable to get carried away by the stellar performance that their equity investments have staged in a matter of four months," Unmesh Kulkarni, Managing Director Senior Advisor at Julius Baer India told Moneycontrol.