Now, Air India crew using free tickets will have to cut short vacation if duty calls

National carrier Air India has issued an advisory to members of its cabin crew to always keep handy their uniform and all documents they carry while on duty even when they are on a vacation, The Times of India reported. These documents include the passport, identity card, competency card and medical certificate, among others.

Free flight tickets are one of the perks for Air India cabin crew members. In exchange for that, the carrier expects them to report for duty whenever it falls short of a crew member at a place where the employee is holidaying. If the crew member buys their own tickets then the airline cannot ask them to report for duty.

Cabin crew members can avail 16-24 free tickets to both international and domestic destinations within Air India’s network depending on the years of service. The member flies as ‘Staff On Leave’ (SOL) and the seats are subject to availability.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has set a minimum number of crew members for each flight on the basis of the number of floor-level exits in an aircraft and evacuation norms. For example, a Boeing 777-300ER needs to have a minimum of 15 crew members.

A source told TOI, “Since the past 7-8 years, Air India has been rostering only 15 cabin crew on Boeing 777, whereas the earlier number was 22. Since AI flies with a minimum number of crew members, even if one crew member falls ill at an outstation, which would be a last-minute shortage, the flight would be delayed.”

Air India could land in legal trouble if it goes through with this plan. When a crew member flies to an international destination, they are issued a crew visa. However, if an employee has gone overseas on a holiday, they get a tourist visa which is stamped on their passport page. A senior crew member asked if it would be legal for one to fly into a country on a tourist visa and fly out on a crew visa.