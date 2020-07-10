App
Last Updated : Jul 10, 2020 08:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Novo Nordisk joins hands with AMR Action Fund to fight antimicrobial resistance

The fund aims to bring 2-4 new antibiotics to market this decade that will save patients' lives.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Novo Nordisk has said it will donate generously to fight antimicrobial resistance on a global scale. It will be giving to the AMR Action Fund, the largest collective fund established to fight anti-microbial resistance, said Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen, President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Novo Nordisk.

"We’re pleased to be able to contribute to the largest collective fund ever established to support vital research into antimicrobial resistance," said  Jørgensen, adding that he hopes the donation will bring more capable biotech engineers to the table so they help accelerate the delivery of badly-needed new antibiotics by the end of the decade.

AMR Fund is currently backed by several leaders in the pharmaceutical space. Some of their other partners include Novartis, Merck, and GlaxoSmithKline (GSK). It is supported by the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Associations (IFPMA), according to their website.  

This newly formed AMR Action Fund, headed by interim General Manager Martin Bott, will focus on investing up to $1 billion into smaller biotech companies which focus on finding unique antibiotics. They aim to achieve this by connecting donors with companies who have expertise in biotechnology.

Antimicrobial resistance is when microorganisms (such as bacteria and viruses) change as they interact with antimicrobial treatments like antibiotics, antifungals, antivirals, and anthelmintics, according to the  World Health Organization.

"We’re not ignorant of the fact that rising antibiotic-resistant infections present a huge challenge to humanity," said Jørgensen.

The fund aims to bring 2-4 new antibiotics to market this decade that will save patients' lives.

It will also extend its resources to other future partners like development banks, philanthropic organizations, multilateral and strategic partners as well as other impact funds to further antimicrobial research across the industry.
First Published on Jul 10, 2020 08:17 pm

tags #healthcare #Novo Nordisk #pharma

