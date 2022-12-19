English
    November aviation data: Domestic passenger traffic up 11% YoY, 2.4% MoM

    Air traffic still remains below pre-COVID levels. In November 2019, domestic airlines flew 129.47 lakh passengers against 116.79 lakh this November

    Moneycontrol News
    December 19, 2022 / 04:39 PM IST

    India's domestic air traffic rose 11 percent year on year to 116.79 lakh passengers in November, data released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on December 19 shows.

    More people flew in November than in October when 114.07 lakh passengers took to the skies.

    The air traffic, however, was still lower than pre-COVID levels. In November 2019, domestic airlines flew 129.47 lakh passengers.

    During the January-November 2022 period, domestic air carriers carried 1,105.10 lakh passengers, up from 726.11 lakh in the year-ago period, an annual growth of 52 percent, the civil aviation regulator said.

    (This is a developing story, check back for updates)
