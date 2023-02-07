Novelis suffers a freezing Dec quarter, but Jefferies stays hot on the stock

Novelis, a Hindalco-owned aluminium rolling company, had an unimpressive December quarter. Jefferies analyst Nitij Mangal, however, sounds bullish on the parent company as he believes “worst seems to be behind us”.

Novelis expects inventory in the beverage can segment will continue shrink in the near term, though it is on track to clinch a 3-4 percent growth over the medium and long term.

The specialty segment, especially building and construction, has a grim near term outlook. The Novelis management expressed concerns about the rising interest rates and decelerating economic growth impeding the specialty segment’s growth prospects in the coming months.

But Mangal is confident that dissipating supply snags and pent-up post-pandemic travel demand should keep the overall demand environment for the automotive and aerospace unit healthy. Novelis hopes to see an improvement in per-tonne EBITDA from $376 realised in the third quarter of fiscal 2023 to more than $400 in the fiscal fourth quarter. This is expected to continue into the medium term, reaching about $525.

Budget 2023: Marginal hike in healthcare allocation, key schemes see cuts

Apollo Tyres reports strong Q3 numbers, keeps brokerages upbeat on the stock Mangal is upbeat about the effects of some cost reductions in certain areas. “Cost pass-through to customers will come into effect from January and April, and the recent moderation in energy and freight costs should help too,” said the analyst. In the first nine months of 2022-23, Novelis recorded a free cash outflow of $170 million. However, a working capital release in the fiscal fourth quarter lead the company to expect free cash flow of more than $400 million for the full fiscal year. It is important to note that the consolidated results for Hindalco is scheduled to be released on February 9. Shares of Hindalco are pressed in the days leading up to the results, and Novelis earnings added to the pessimism. In the past week, Hindalco shares have tumbled more than 6 percent. At 12:56pm on Tuesday, Hindalco traded at Rs 427.15, down Rs 20.15, or 4.52 percent, on the NSE. With an upbeat outlook for Novelis, Mangal reiterated a 'buy' rating on Hindalco with a price target of Rs 600 based on (1) Novelis at 7x September 2024 EV/EBITDA and (2) India operations at 5x September 2024 EV/EBITDA.

Chandrima Sanyal