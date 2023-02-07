English
    Novelis suffers a freezing Dec quarter, but Jefferies stays hot on the stock

    Hindalco’s aluminium rolling business Novelis had a lukewarm December quarter. But, Jefferies analyst Nitij Mangal observed some silver linings, which could bode well for Novelis, as well as Hindalco

    Chandrima Sanyal
    February 07, 2023 / 02:06 PM IST

    Novelis, a Hindalco-owned aluminium rolling company, had an unimpressive December quarter. Jefferies analyst Nitij Mangal, however, sounds bullish on the parent company as he believes “worst seems to be behind us”.

    Novelis expects inventory in the beverage can segment will continue shrink in the near term, though it is on track to clinch a 3-4 percent growth over the medium and long term.

    The specialty segment, especially building and construction, has a grim near term outlook. The Novelis management expressed concerns about the rising interest rates and decelerating economic growth impeding the specialty segment’s growth prospects in the coming months.

    But Mangal is confident that dissipating supply snags and pent-up post-pandemic travel demand should keep the overall demand environment for the automotive and aerospace unit healthy.