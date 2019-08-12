Novelis offers concessions to address EU concerns about Aleris deal

The EU competition enforcer did not provide details in line with its policy. Novelis, part of India's Hindalco Industries could see the deal blocked if it does not offer concessions.
US aluminium producer Novelis has offered concessions in a bid to address EU antitrust concerns over its $2.6 billion bid for aluminium producer Aleris, a filing on the European Commission site showed on August 12.The EU competition enforcer did not provide details in line with its policy. Novelis, part of India's Hindalco Industries could see the deal blocked if it does not offer concessions, sources close to the matter told Reuters earlier this month.Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 12, 2019 03:45 pm