Novartis to sell its stake back to Roche Holding for $20.7 billion

Representative image

American-Swiss multinational pharmaceutical corporation Novartis has agreed to sell its stake in Roche Holding AG back to the rival Swiss drugmaker for $20.7 billion, reported Bloomberg on November 3.

With this, Novartis is ending a two-decade holding which is linked the two Swiss drugmakers. For each bearer share, the price has been set at 356.93 Swiss francs ($391) that is 13 percent lower than the last closing price.

The new development will help Novartis to book a capital gain of about $14 billion on the investment at a time when the cost of acquisitions in pharma have been soaring and drugmakers need funds to develop new treatments, added the report. Since 2018, Novartis Chief Executive Officer Vas Narasimhan has been working to prune and reshape the firm.

ALSO READ: Delhi HC restrains generic pharma firms from making, selling patent drug of Novartis

Novartis spokesman Richard Jarvis said the firm will use the money according to its existing capital priorities. This includes investing in the existing business, adding to the dividend, acquisitions and share buybacks.

"The deal is positive for Roche and lifts the possible overhang from the risk of pursuing larger acquisitions. It also simplifies Novartis’s structure and will inevitably spark a debate about which biotechs it may now target for acquisitions," analyst at Jefferies Peter Welford wrote in a note titled 'Ending the Marriage'.

Earlier in September, Novartis approached Roche about selling the stake. Jarvis added that the deal was attractive for Novartis as Roche was willing to buy back the whole stake in a single transaction. Also, in the same month, the gap between Roche bearer shares reached a 10-year high against non-voting shares.

As per details, Novartis owns 33 percent of Roche’s voting shares and over the past two decades Novartis has made a 10 percent annual gain on them.

Roche said the transaction will increase the voting power of founding Hoffmann-La Roche family pool to 67.5 percent, though the family members won’t participate in the purchase. Meanwhile, the percentage of the company held by the public will increase from 16.6 percent to 24.9 percent, Bloomberg said. Both the firms are based in Switzerland's Basel.