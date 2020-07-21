App
Last Updated : Jul 21, 2020 12:23 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Novartis tightens outlook as second-quarter sales, profit fall

Reuters

Swiss drugmaker Novartis lowered its 2020 sales outlook on Tuesday after second quarter sales and profit fell, as hospitals that stocked up on medicines during the first-quarter due to the COVID-19 pandemic slowed purchases.

Net income in the three months through June fell 4 percent to $1.9 billion, compared to $2.1 billion in 2019. Sales fell 1 percent in constant currencies to $11.35 billion, from $11.8 billion.

The Basel-based company cut its 2020 sales outlook, saying it now expects sales to grow in the mid-single digit percentage range, down from its previous expectation for a mid- to high-single-digit percentage increase.

Novartis was also more specific on its profit expectations, saying it now expected core operating income to increase by a low double-digit percentage, compared with its earlier view for a high-single to low-double-digit percentage increase.
First Published on Jul 21, 2020 12:15 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #Novartis

