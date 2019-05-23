App
Last Updated : May 23, 2019 06:52 PM IST | Source: PTI

Novartis India Q4 net falls 26% to Rs 20 cr

Revenue from operations for the latest quarter stood at Rs 110.38 crore as against Rs 125.32 crore in the same period of 2017-18.

Representative Image
Representative Image
Drug firm Novartis India May 23 reported 26.21 per cent decline in net profit at Rs 19.53 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. The company posted a profit of Rs 26.47 crore in the year-ago period, Novartis India said in a BSE filing.

Revenue from operations for the latest quarter stood at Rs 110.38 crore as against Rs 125.32 crore in the same period of 2017-18.

For the entire 2018-19, net profit was Rs 51.77 crore as compared to Rs 78.36 crore during the previous year.

Revenue from operations for the last fiscal stood at Rs 490.68 crore as against Rs 563.89 crore in 2017-18.

The company's board has recommended a dividend of 200 per cent (Rs 10 per equity share of Rs 5 each) for the year ended March 31, 2019.

Shares of Novartis India settled at Rs 716.75 apiece on BSE, up 0.85 per cent, over its previous close.

First Published on May 23, 2019 06:51 pm

