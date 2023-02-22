Novartis global chief focuses on innovative medicines for Indian market

Novartis International looks to bring in medicines for malaria, sickle cell anaemia and leprosy to India, said the global chief executive officer of the Swiss pharma multinational, Vasant Narasimhan.

"These diseases are prevalent in India and other developing countries, and Novartis sees a significant market opportunity in providing innovative treatments," Narasimhan said in an exclusive interview with CNBC-TV18.

He mentioned how, over the last five years, the company tried to be at the 'leading edge' of therapeutic areas like cardiovascular disease, cancer, neurological disease and also spoke about the firm's plans for expansion in India.

"And we now try to bring that innovation to India consistently and at scale... We have a drug for heart failure and now we try to bring a drug for high cholesterol," he said. "We also have done a lot in immunology with our whole immunology franchise and probably the big area now is cancer, and how can we be one of the lead partners with India in cancer."

Moneycontrol News