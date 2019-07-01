App
Last Updated : Jul 01, 2019 07:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

Novartis announces 26 week gender-neutral parental leave

Drug firm Novartis July 1 announced 26-week gender-neutral parental leave for its employees across India. The new parental leave policy is effective July 1, 2019 and applies to birthing and non-birthing parents in the case of birth, adoption and surrogacy, Novartis said in a statement.

In case, both parents work with Novartis, both will be entitled to 26 weeks leave, the statement said.

"Our parental leave policy is a symbol of equality for all new parents in the company, offering choice and giving both parents precious time to spend bonding with their new baby," Novartis in India Country President Sanjay Murdeshwar said.

The company believes this move will enrich the workplace and foster a more inclusive culture in the organisation, he added.

Novartis will offer coaching to associates going on leave for a seamless reintegration into the workplace when they resume work, the statement said.

"There is no cap on the number of births and in case of premature birth, depending on the number of weeks of prematurity, employees will be entitled to additional parental leave," it added.

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jul 1, 2019 07:10 pm

tags #Business #India #Novartis India #Parental leave

