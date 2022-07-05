English
    NOVAC Technology Solutions, IndianOil ink pact to develop e-learning courses

    PTI
    July 05, 2022 / 07:27 PM IST
    (Representative Image: PTI)

    Digital transformation and cloud solutions company NOVAC Technology Solutions has partnered with oil major IndianOil Corporation Ltd to develop e-learning courses for its channel partners and employees, the company said on July 5.

    As per the tie-up, the tailor made e-learning content would be developed by NOVAC and would offer a slew of interactive training modules for over four lakh channel partners and employees of IndianOil.

    "NOVAC will focus on offering a transformative learning experience by creating digital training modules that will also be made available in seven regional languages for the benefit of the target user segment. Covering over 4 lakh stakeholders of IOCL comprising channel partners and employees, the content will fulfil learning goals with custom development services," a company statement said here.

    "We are extremely happy and privileged to join hands with IndianOil Corporation Ltd. Undertaking projects of such a scale has empowered us to significantly harness our strengths and has granted us the confidence to embark on several major projects for any sizable firm across sectors," NOVAC Technology Solutions director C Mahesh said. This association will add to each other’s strength and revolutionise the e-learning landscape, he said.

    "Our association with NOVAC is gaining strength through unified thoughts of both the teams in working for the desired goals. We look at remarkable results out of this partnership with NOVAC," IOCL CGM (Retail Academy) K Arunan said.

    The collaboration between the two entities also extends to retail outlet dealers, customer attendants, retail outlet managers, lube stockists, salesforce, LPG distributors, LPG deliver boys among others, the statement added.
