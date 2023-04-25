Notion's community meet at Hyderabad's T-Hub was 'so fun it tired me out,': CEO Ivan Zhao

Notion co-founder and CEO Ivan Zhao who was in Hyderabad last week to strategise on the expansion of their Hyderabad engineering office, held a one and a half hour community meet up with 120 users of the productivity platform.

As part of Notion Community, members host events, lead groups, make videos, build and share Notion templates, and so on.

In the community meet-up which was held in T-Hub, Zhao shared with users the founding story of Notion, upcoming project management launch, monetisation, and so on.

"We had a community Q&A for an hour and a half with a lot of people. There were many people: from personal users, to many students who use notion," said Zhao in an exclusive interview to Moneycontrol.

Moneycontrol News