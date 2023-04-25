 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Notion AI next for project management and knowledge base segments: CEO and co-founder Ivan Zhao

Aihik Sur
Apr 25, 2023 / 04:22 PM IST

Since launching Notion AI to all users, the company has noticed that people have been using the AI product majorly to improve their writing, and also for translations, Ivan Zhao said.

Ivan Zhao, CEO and co-founder of Notion in Hyderabad.

Productivity and note-taking web application Notion will be working on introducing artificial intelligence (AI) to their knowledge base and project management segment, Ivan Zhao, CEO and co-founder of Notion said in an exclusive interview with Moneycontrol.

In February, Notion introduced Notion AI for their writing segment, and it has been helping users by generating instant summary from notes, improving writing and more.

"So we’re one of the first major AI writing products on the market. We did a public release almost before everybody else. But we’re not stopping here. The writing is just the first product. As I mentioned, documents and notes are our first use case. (We have other use cases such as) knowledge base and product management. We need to bring AI to those use cases," Zhao told Moneycontrol.

