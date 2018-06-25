App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2018 07:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

Nothing to do with Agusta Westland helicopter scam: KRBL

The KRBL Ltd said that it is "totally unaware about his internal workings" and the company is not in any way connected with Khaitan since 2013.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

As its stock price fell sharply by 20 per cent today, Basmati rice-exporting firm KRBL clarified that it has nothing to do with the Agusta Westland helicopter scam, and also not aware of the recent arrest of Gautam Khaitan who was associated with the company till 2013. "...we are totally unaware about his recent arrest by Enforcement Directorate (ED) as mentioned" in a media report, KRBL Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

The company further said that it is "totally unaware about his internal workings" and the company is not in any way connected with Khaitan since 2013.

Khaitan was an independent director from July 30, 2007 to April 18, 2013 and was associated with KRBL in his professional capacity, it added.

"We would like to state KRBL Ltd has nothing to do with the Agusta Westland helicopter scam."

The company said it would not like to comment on media reports and will inform the exchanges as and when any reportable event occurs, it said.

Khaitan was arrested way back in 2013 by both ED and CBI in the Agusta Westland helicopter scam. He is currently out on bail.

KRBL stock tanked today by 19.93 per cent to Rs 373.75 apiece on the BSE.

The company sells basmati rice under the brand name India Gate and has a strong presence both in India and the markets abroad.
First Published on Jun 25, 2018 07:30 pm

tags #Agusta Westland helicopter scam #Business #Companies #Current Affairs #India #KRBL Ltd

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.