Nothing Phone (2) launch to take place globally during Q3 2023: Report

Nothing Founder and CEO Carl Pei recently revealed a launch timeline for the Nothing Phone (2), the second smartphone from the company. Now, a new report suggests that the Nothing Phone (2) global launch will take place on the third quarter of 2023.

According to MySmartPrice’s source, the Nothing Phone (2) will be designed to deliver a flagship-grade experience. To recall, the original Nothing Phone (1) debuted as a premium mid-range smartphone. However, MySmartPrice’s report suggests that the upcoming Nothing smartphone will likely be a flagship or at the very least, a ‘flagship killer’.

Pei also revealed that the Nothing Phone (2) would deliver a more premium smartphone experience. The report also notes that Nothing’s upcoming smartphone will use an unannounced Snapdragon 8 series chip, presumably the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2 SoC, which is expected to arrive sometime in the second half of 2023.

Additionally, Nothing’s upcoming smartphone will also get support for virtual RAM above the 12GB physical RAM. The Phone (2) will likely come with up to 256GB of internal storage. The report also claims that the Nothing Phone (2) will have a bigger battery at 5,000 mAh as opposed to the 4,500 mAh cell on the Phone (1).

The Phone (2) is also expected to sport a 120Hz FHD+ OLED screen. The source that provided MySmartPrice the information for the Nothing Phone (2) was a reliable tipster who revealed the model number for the device as ‘A065’. It is worth noting that no official timeline for the Nothing Phone (2)’s launch have been provided, while its specifications are still under wraps. So we’d recommend taking this information with a pinch of salt.