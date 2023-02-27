 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Veteran banker KV Kamath on inflation, growth and Adani crisis: 10 points

Moneycontrol News
Feb 27, 2023 / 12:20 PM IST

"We need to understand, are we measuring it (inflation) right?.. One would need to look at CPI and other indicators, with more focus to understand in detail," he told CNBC-TV18 in an exclusive interaction.

KV Kamath

Veteran banker KV Kamath expressed concerns over inflation measurement and prospects of growth getting hit due to higher interest rates.

"We need to understand, are we measuring it (inflation) right?.. One would need to look at CPI and other indicators, with more focus to understand in detail," he told CNBC-TV18 in an exclusive interaction.

On the Adani issue, he refrained from any direct comment but said that based on his long banking experience, any one group doesn't carve out the history of this nation.

Here are 10 takeaways from KV Kamath's interview: