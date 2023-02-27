Veteran banker KV Kamath on inflation, growth and Adani crisis: 10 points

Veteran banker KV Kamath expressed concerns over inflation measurement and prospects of growth getting hit due to higher interest rates.

"We need to understand, are we measuring it (inflation) right?.. One would need to look at CPI and other indicators, with more focus to understand in detail," he told CNBC-TV18 in an exclusive interaction.

On the Adani issue, he refrained from any direct comment but said that based on his long banking experience, any one group doesn't carve out the history of this nation.

Here are 10 takeaways from KV Kamath's interview:

1. Five yrs from now, incremental economic contribution from digital will be around 20-25%. 2. There is no crisis of confidence in India. No single group carves out the destiny of the nation. 3. Economic progress will happen via digital platforms. 4. India's infrastructure growth is expected to pick up. 5. India needs to grow in sync with the West. 6. Have complete confidence in steps taken by the govt & RBI. 7. CPI data needs to be looked at with more focus on details. 8. Shouldn't end up in a situation where rates increase too much so as to put economic growth engine out of gear. 9. Liquidity was kept easy and we had not tightened rates as much as peers. 10. RBI and the government has managed situation very well in last two years.

Moneycontrol News