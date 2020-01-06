Not shutting down, financial condition is being appropriately dealt with: Air India

Debt-ridden Air India on January 6 told travel agents and websites that rumours about its imminent shutdown are "baseless" and its financial condition is being appropriately dealt with.

Meenakshi Malik, Director-Commercial, Air India told travel partners in a letter, "There have been rumours going around in travel markets that Air India may be closing down its operations. I wish to take this opportunity to clarify that these rumours are baseless and without an iota of truth."