App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 06, 2020 07:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

Not shutting down, financial condition is being appropriately dealt with: Air India

Meenakshi Malik, Director-Commercial, Air India told travel partners in a letter, "There have been rumours going around in travel markets that Air India may be closing down its operations. I wish to take this opportunity to clarify that these rumours are baseless and without an iota of truth."

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Air India
Air India

Debt-ridden Air India on January 6 told travel agents and websites that rumours about its imminent shutdown are "baseless" and its financial condition is being appropriately dealt with.

Meenakshi Malik, Director-Commercial, Air India told travel partners in a letter, "There have been rumours going around in travel markets that Air India may be closing down its operations. I wish to take this opportunity to clarify that these rumours are baseless and without an iota of truth."

"Air India's financially and operational condition is being appropriately dealt with without compromising on our service levels," she added.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 6, 2020 07:20 pm

tags #Air India #Business

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.