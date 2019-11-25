App
Last Updated : Nov 25, 2019 07:17 PM IST | Source: PTI

Not referred floor price issue to Trai: DoT source

The DoT source also said Digital Communications Commission (DCC) will meet in the first half of December and could take up the issue of spectrum auction pricing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Telecom (Representative Image)
The telecom department has not referred the issue of fixing floor price for telecom tariffs to Trai, according to a source.

Asked if Department of Telecom (DoT) will make any reference to Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) over floor price for tariffs, the source said, "We don't have any such plans".

The source also indicated that the telecom department will not intervene in recent announcement by telecom operators to raise tariffs.

First Published on Nov 25, 2019 07:10 pm

tags #Business #India #TRAI

