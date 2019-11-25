Not referred floor price issue to Trai: DoT source

The DoT source also said Digital Communications Commission (DCC) will meet in the first half of December and could take up the issue of spectrum auction pricing.
The telecom department has not referred the issue of fixing floor price for telecom tariffs to Trai, according to a source.
The DoT source also said Digital Communications Commission (DCC) will meet in the first half of December and could take up the issue of spectrum auction pricing.
Asked if Department of Telecom (DoT) will make any reference to Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) over floor price for tariffs, the source said, "We don't have any such plans".
The source also indicated that the telecom department will not intervene in recent announcement by telecom operators to raise tariffs.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 25, 2019 07:10 pm