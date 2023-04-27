 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Not just your ‘agony aunt’, HR managers say there’s much more to their job

Abhishek Sahu
Apr 27, 2023 / 03:20 PM IST

HR professionals say their responsibility for employee lifecycle and performance management is confused with employee concerns and grievance management.

One of the many pervasive notions around HR departments is that they are simply event organisers and personnel managers.

Social media platforms, especially LinkedIn, are filled with human resources (HR) leaders, managers and juniors voicing that they are just scapegoats for delivering bad news to the staff, as the management does not have the guts to do it themselves.

Jibes do not stop when it comes to the HR role, especially during mass layoffs. “Will let you know”, “I don’t have anything in my hand”, and “office party is mandatory” are a few phrases employees across organisations usually associate HR professionals with.

The prevalent ideas of HR’s role are limited to hiring, granting leaves, policy-making and nowadays conducting layoffs. However, the reality is there is much more to their role and functions, say HR professionals. There are numerous myths around their profiles that need debunking, they say.

Not just to offer emotional support