Not just bourses, RJ had a thing for race courses as well

A lesser known aspect about the late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala is that he had a small collection of race horses as well. And RJ had a penchant for naming them after stock market terms.
Berjis Desai, former managing partner of J Sagar Associates and a friend of RJ, talked about their collective investment in race horses in an interview on CNBC-TV18.
“Although I knew very little about horses, I accidentally got into horse breeding because of a distress sale by a friend,” Desai said.
“But I came around to like it, and 5-6 years later Rakesh was introduced by some other friends to horse racing. Then he suggested that we own some good horses together. So, we bought a horse and named it Sensex and later another one and named it Nifty. While Nifty won several races, Sensex didn’t run at all”, said Desai.
Jhunjhunwala had some success at the race courses as on the bourses. Desai added that there was another horse that was bought for a low price. It turned out to be a multibagger in stock market parlance, as it went on to win the Hyderabad Derby.
“That horse is appropriately called Maha Teji,” said Desai.
