Not inflation or unemployment, nationalism to shape voter preference in 2024 polls: CSDS Prof Sanjay Kumar

It is not inflation or unemployment but nationalism which will shape voter preference in 2024 polls, similar to what was observed in the 2019 polls, Professor at Centre for the Study of Developing Societies (CSDS), Sanjay Kumar has said.

“The voting patterns in 70s, 80s, 90s were predictable in the sense that the trend about how people would vote if they are pinched by price rise and joblessness could be known. But since 2019 there is a disconnect despite price rise and unemployment as voting decisions are now being shaped by nationalism, as was seen in recent UP and Goa elections,” the professor said speaking at a Moneycontrol panel on ‘Decoding PM Modi's Mega Exclusive Interview’.

PM Narendra Modi in an exclusive interview to Moneycontrol on September 6 spoke about India’s war against inflation stating that even in the face of adversities and global dynamics, India’s inflation was two percentage points lower than the global average inflation rate in 2022.

“As far as India is concerned, we have taken a number of steps to control inflation,” PM Modi said during the Moneycontrol interview.

Even though India’s global inflation is less than other countries, “we are not resting at that and are continuing to make pro-people decisions to boost ease of living,” he added.

However, Kumar insists that it will be bigger factors driving the voting populace. “It is now the issues of national and international achievement, ranging from the landing of Chandrayan 3 on moon’ to Ram Mandir to G20 which will help compensate for anxieties on joblessness and price rise,” Kumar added.

Stating that the PM did not keep domestic politics away from the interview, Kumar said that while he did not mention it directly, the PM spoke about development that country has seen in last nine years. “It is clear that this is what his campaign for general elections will be about,” Kumar added.

Kumar also stressed that the country’s rising stature in the world that will help PM Modi win the next elections. “The message going out to world leaders is positive. PM Modi has helped push India's image in the eyes of the world with India emerging as a powerful country. We can now see eye to eye with countries of the likes of US, China and Europe,” Kumar elaborated.

Citing the surveys CSDS has conducted, he said, “PM's stature and popularity have gone up every year. All surveys indicate that PM Modi is very popular. International surveys also say the same. It is clear that he is not just popular among Indian people but is popular across the world. He stands ahead of all other leaders.”

