App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Mar 10, 2018 04:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

Not in position to pay interest on Rs 200-cr NCD: Ricoh India

Ricoh India, which is listed on the BSE and is a subsidiary of Japanese imaging and electronics major Ricoh, has already filed for insolvency proceedings as it is unable to meet its liabilities.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Ricoh India today said it is "not in the position" to pay the half yearly interest on the Rs 200 crore non-convertible debentures issued by the company to Ricoh Asia Pacific.

Ricoh India, which is listed on the BSE and is a subsidiary of Japanese imaging and electronics major Ricoh, has already filed for insolvency proceedings as it is unable to meet its liabilities.

"Keeping in view the same, the Board of Ricoh India in its meeting held on March 9, 2018 have taken a decision that the company at present is not in a position to honour its obligation to pay half yearly interest at the rate of seven per cent on Rs 200 crore non convertible debentures issued by the company to Ricoh Asia Pacific (debenture holder)," Ricoh India said in a BSE filing.

In January this year, Ricoh India had filed for insolvency through an application under Section 10 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (IBC) before the National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai.

In July 2016, indicating a possible accounting fraud, Ricoh India had admitted that its accounts appear to be have been "falsified" as it estimated to have incurred a loss of Rs 1,123 crore for the fiscal ended March 2016.

tags #Business #Companies #Ricoh India

most popular

EXCLUSIVE | Here's a list of loans issued by banks to Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali Gems

EXCLUSIVE | Here's a list of loans issued by banks to Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali Gems

CBI acting at Centre's behest to malign my father's image, says Karti Chidambaram

CBI acting at Centre's behest to malign my father's image, says Karti Chidambaram

Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi diverted funds to overseas firms: ED

Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi diverted funds to overseas firms: ED

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC