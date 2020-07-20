Not consulted on leave without pay scheme: Air India Pilots’ Association

The Air India Pilot's Association (ICPA) said it was not consulted on matters concerning leave without pay scheme issued by the company, Hindustan Times reported.

This scheme which was touted was as a win-win situation for both the company and its employees was finalised without consulting the pilots, the report said.

On July 17, the national carrier said it would allow employees to engage themselves with another company for this period, which would allow it to preserve cash-flow, Air India said defending the scheme, adding that it was in a very challenging financial situation and is taking recourse to several initiatives with a view to ensuring the continuance of its operations.



Indian Commercial Pilots' Assoc. writes to Air India CMD stating that "any unilateral change by AI from agreed-upon wage settlement would be illegal & won't be in the interest of our national carrier... Such a situation has the potential to flair to an unprecedented magnitude" pic.twitter.com/3YptP3qMsM

— ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2020

The association in a letter to Chairman Rajiv Bansal said any unilateral change by Air India from the agreed-upon wage settlement would be illegal and will not be in its interest. It warned that “such a situation has the potential to flair to an unprecedented magnitude.”